Recently the Aruba Tourism Authority had the great pleasure of honoring a very nice family whom are Loyal and friendly visitors of Aruba, as Distinguished Visitors and Goodwill Ambassadors at their home away from home. The symbolic honorary title is presented in the name of the Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation to guest who visits Aruba for between 10 and 20 years consecutive. The honorees are: Stephen and Debra Russo resident of Branford Connecticut honored as Goodwill Ambassadors for 23 years. John and Amelia De Fillipis resident of Galloway New Jersey honored as Goodwill Ambassadors for 20 years. All of the honorees are members of Costa Linda Beach Resort and have been enjoying the Island every year. Darline S. de Cuba representing Aruba Tourism Authority together with Gloria Janga conducted the ceremony by Costa Linda Beach Resort. The main reason they return to Aruba is because they consider Aruba to be the Happy Island, the great weather, white sand beaches and local food and friendly people.




