Tweet Recently the Aruba Tourism Authority had the great pleasure of honoring a very nice Lady who is a loyal and friendly Visitor of Aruba, as Ambassador of Goodwill, at the Playa Linda Beach Resort. The symbolic honorary title is presented in the name of the Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation to guests who visit Aruba for 20 or more consecutive years. The honoree was Mrs. Michele Medves from Hackensack NJ. Michele fell in love with Aruba since the first time she visit the Island, and she also love the friendly people of Aruba, the Playa Linda, the climate, beaches, restaurants, and Aruba feels like a second home and the people are like a family to her. The certificates were presented by Mr. Ernest Giel representing the Aruba Tourism Authority together with Mr. Pat Hunt Michele’s friend and Ms. Yvette Tromp representing the Playa Linda Beach Resort.



