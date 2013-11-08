Tweet Recently the Aruba Tourism Authority had the great pleasure of honoring a group of loyal and friendly Visitors of Aruba, at the Paradise Beach Villas as Distinguished Visitors and Ambassadors of Goodwill. The symbolic honorary titles are presented in the name of the Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation to guests who visit Aruba for 10 to 19 and 20 or more consecutive years. The honorees were Mr. Robert and Mrs. Peggy Belavich from Toms river NJ, Mr. Gerard and Mrs. Elizabeth Mangini from Spring Lake NJ and Mr. Roger and Mrs. Paulette Rigolli from Brooklyn NY. All the honorees are loyal members of the Paradise Beach Villas and they love Aruba very much because of the friendly people, the climate, beaches, restaurants, and being on Aruba and staying at the Paradise is like being home for them. The certificates were presented by Mr. Ernest Giel representing the Aruba Tourism Authority together with Mrs. Milca Erasmus representing the Paradise Beach Villas.



