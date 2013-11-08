Tweet Recently the Aruba Tourism Authority had the great pleasure of honoring a group of loyal and friendly Visitor of Aruba, at the La Cabana Beach Resort Beach Resort, as Distinguished Visitors and Ambassadors of Goodwill. The symbolic honorary title is presented in the name of the Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation to guests who visit Aruba for 10 to 19 and 20 or more consecutive years. The honorees were Mr. Darrell and Mrs. Carolyn Clark from Kennebank, Maine and Mr. William and Mrs. Florence Ambrozy from Rocky point NY. Both couples are loyal members of the Divi Village. and they love Aruba very much because of the friendly people, the climate, beaches, restaurants, and Aruba feels like a second home, and Divi Village is their home away from home. The certificates were presented by Mr. Ernest Giel representing the Aruba Tourism Authority together with Ms. Hilda Mills representing the Aruba Divi Village.



