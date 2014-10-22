Recently the Aruba Tourism Authority had the great pleasure of honoring a group of loyal and friendly Visitors of Aruba, at the Divi Phoenix Beach Resort, as Distinguished Visitors and Ambassadors of Goodwill. The symbolic honorary title is presented in the name of the Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation to guests who visit Aruba for 10 to 19 and 20 or more consecutive years.

The honorees were Mr. Tom and Mrs. Sue Nappo from South Lyon Michigan and Mrs. Daniele Roussel from Colchester Vermont. All the honorees are loyal members of the Divi Phoenix and they love Aruba very much because of the friendly people, the climate, beaches, restaurants, Casinos and Aruba feels like a second home, the people are like a family to them and the Divi Phoenix is their home away from home. The certificates were presented by Mr. Ernest Giel representing the Aruba Tourism Authority together with Mrs. Avril, Mr. Carlos Werleman and Mr. Gerrit Griffith GM of the Divi Phoenix