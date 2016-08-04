Tweet Recently Mr. Christopher Berge & Linda Luposello from New Yersey USA were honored as an ambassador of goodwill for the island of Aruba after visiting for more than 20 years consecutive . The symbolic honorary title is presented in the name of the Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation to guests who visit Aruba for between 10 and 20 years consecutive. Mr. Ricardo Croes representing Aruba Tourism Authority conducted the ceremony at the Amsterdam Manor Resort Linda commented that he will never change his vacation island for any other island ,top reason for returning provided by the honorees were they consider Aruba to be the “Happy Island”, the great weather,and Friendly Aruban Hospitality, white sand beaches and the local food. On the pictures Mr. Ricardo Croes from ATA together with Chris & Linda and also Jurgen from the Amsterdam Manor Resort.



