Recently Joe & Eleanor Heck were honored as an Emeradl Ambassador for the island of Aruba after returning for 36 concecutive years. and also Maria Riggio was honored as an Ambassador of goodwill for the island of Aruba.

The symbolic honorary title is presented in the name of the Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation to guests who visit Aruba for between 10 and 20 years consecutive. Mr. Ricardo Croes representing Aruba Tourism Authority conducted the ceremony at the Aruba Beach Club Resort. Joe commented that she will never change his vacation island for any other island ,top reason for returning provided by the honorees were they consider Aruba to be the “Happy Island”, the great weather,and Friendly Aruban Hospitality, white sand beaches and the local food. On the pictures Mr. Ricardo Croes from ATA together with the honorees and Rep. Kenia at the Aruba Beach Club Resort