Violet and Gemma Devereaux honored at the Manchebo Beach Resort PDF Print E-mail
Thursday, 17 August 2017 15:18

se.JPG

Recently Emely Ridderstaat from Aruba Tourism Authority had the great pleasure together with the Staff and Personal of The Manchebo Beach Resort  in honoring Mrs. Violet Devereaux and her Daughter Ms. Gemma Devereaux.

 

Violet  and Gemma are from the UK and have been calling Aruba their home away from home for 10 consecutive years. They love the island for the Beaches and people. They were honored as “Distinguished Visitors”.

Comments (0)Add Comment

Write comment

security code
Write the displayed characters


busy
 

Weather

°F | °C
invalid location provided

Currency Rates

Stocks

1 DOW 21,761.15
-263.72 (-1.20%)    
2 S&P 2,430.01
-38.10 (-1.54%)    
3 NASDAQ 6,221.91
-123.19 (-1.94%)    