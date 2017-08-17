Recently Emely Ridderstaat from Aruba Tourism Authority had the great pleasure together with the Staff and Personal of The Manchebo Beach Resort in honoring Mrs. Violet Devereaux and her Daughter Ms. Gemma Devereaux.

Violet and Gemma are from the UK and have been calling Aruba their home away from home for 10 consecutive years. They love the island for the Beaches and people. They were honored as “Distinguished Visitors”.