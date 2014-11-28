Tweet Recently the Aruba Tourism Authority had the great pleasure of honoring a very special couple whom are loyal and friendly Visitors of Aruba, at the Costa Linda Beach Resort as Ambassadors of Goodwill. The symbolic honorary title is presented in the name of the Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation to guests who visit Aruba for 20 or more consecutive years. The honorees were Mr. Greg and Sandy Wallace. This wonderful couple are loyal members of the Costa Linda Beach Resort and they love Aruba very much because of the friendly people, the climate, beaches, restaurants, great entertainment and being on Aruba and staying at the Costa Linda is like being home for them. The certificates were presented by Mr. Ernest Giel representing the Aruba Tourism Authority together with Mrs. Sharisa Tromp and Mrs. Miriam Rodriquez representing the Costa Linda Beach Resort.



