人気大割引,買得-その他

Loyal visitors honored at the Renaissance Ocean Suites

Loyal visitors honored at the Renaissance Ocean Suites

Recently Blain & Caren Robinson were honored as an distinguished visitor for the island...

01 Feb 2017 Tourism

Loyal visitors honored at the Costa Linda Beach Resort

Loyal visitors honored at the Costa Linda Beach Resort

Recently the following visitors were honored as an Ambassador of goodwill for the island...

01 Feb 2017 Tourism

Guest honored at La Cabana

Guest honored at La Cabana

Recently, ATA representative Marouska Heyliger had the great pleasure in honoring many loyal Aruba...

27 Jan 2017 Tourism

Vanessa Fernandez appointed general manager Of Riu Palace Aruba

Vanessa Fernandez appointed general manager Of Riu Palace Aruba

RIU Hotels & Resorts has announced the appointment of Vanessa Fernandez as General Manager.  Drawing on more than a decade of experience, Fernandez is responsible for all...

13 Jun 2016 Local

Culinary Arts taught by local celebrity chefs

Culinary Arts taught by local celebrity chefs

For this summer’s edition of Art Rules Aruba, young aspiring artists will again get the opportunity to experience an outstanding educational arts program with Art Rules Aruba...

01 Jul 2015 Local

Rosie is a new, lovely waitress at Nos Clubhuis

Rosie is a new, lovely waitress at Nos Clubhuis

Rosie is the name of the smiling, gorgeous new waitress at Nos Clubhuis, the restaurant that is located on top of Hadicurari Restaurant.

03 Mar 2015 Local

Rapper, Singer, Performer Pete Philly confirmed as Music Teacher in Art Rules Aruba #5

Rapper, Singer, Performer Pete Philly confirmed as Music Teacher in Art Rules Aruba #5

Dutch/Aruban singer, songwriter, producer and phenomenal performer Pete Philly will be coming to Aruba to teach Art Rules Music and Performance.

13 May 2014 Local

A slight decline in consumer confidence in the fourth quarter of 2013

A slight decline in consumer confidence in the fourth quarter of 2013

The Consumer Confidence Index fell by 0.6 index point to 98.0 in the fourth quarter of 2013. Overall, the year ends with a lower index than it...

03 Feb 2014 Local

Aruba marriott obtains the prestigious 2014 aaa four diamond award

Aruba marriott obtains the prestigious 2014 aaa four diamond award

The Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino has received the distinguished American Automobile Association (AAA) Four Diamond Award 2014 in recognition to its outstanding quality and longtime...

03 Feb 2014 Local

Highlight on a young Aruban producer in Hollywood

Highlight on a young Aruban producer in Hollywood

Known to many of us, Joseph A. Cohen Henriquez also known as simply Jo Henriquez, was born in Oranjestad, Aruba on 19 May, 1988. At the age...

22 Jan 2014 Local

plunge into 2014 at MooMba Beach

plunge into 2014 at MooMba Beach

A record number of happy people jumped into the ocean at noon last Wednesday morning, celebrating the beginning of the New Year at MooMba Beach. More than...

02 Jan 2014 Local

Loyal visitors honored at the Divi Village Golf Resort

Loyal visitors honored at the Divi Village Golf Resort

Recently Bruno & Dale Spaleta and Robert & Patricia Stravinski were honored as an Emerald Ambassador of goodwill for the island of Aruba after visiting for...

26 Jan 2017 Tourism

Loyal visitors honored at Saliña Serca 25 G resident

Loyal visitors honored at Saliña Serca 25 G resident

Recently Ralph & Ellen Nottingham were honored as an Emerald Ambassador of goodwill for the island of Aruba after visiting for more than 40 years consecutive....

26 Jan 2017 Tourism

George and Kathleen Smith honored at the Playa Linda Beach Resort

George and Kathleen Smith honored at the Playa Linda Beach Resort

Recently the Aruba Tourism Authority had the great pleasure of honoring a very nice couple whom are loyal and friendly Visitors of Aruba, as Goodwill Ambassadors of...

26 Jan 2017 Tourism

Larry and Arleen Mistalski honored as Emerald Ambassadors of Aruba

Larry and Arleen Mistalski honored as Emerald Ambassadors of Aruba

Recently the Aruba Tourism Authority had the great pleasure of honoring a very nice couple as Honorary Emerald Ambassadors of Aruba at the Aruba Beach Club. The...

26 Jan 2017 Tourism

Dutch Navy ship ‘Friesland’ disrupts substantial drug run

Dutch Navy ship 'Friesland' disrupts substantial drug run

Part of the US-led international effort against transnational organised crime, the Dutch Navy ship HNLMS Friesland successfully disrupted a drug run off the coast of Costa Rica.

16 May 2013 911

Police detain troublemakers in Palm Beach

Police detain troublemakers in Palm Beach

A group of rowdy patrons had to be removed from Señor Frogs by police during regular surveillance rounds in the Palm Beach Area. Police detained the troublemakers; one acted up,...

13 May 2013 911

Copper cable thieves photographed

Copper cable thieves photographed

Saturday morning photos were taken of copper cable thieves at the former Toyota showroom behind CMB Boulevard. These photos were taken by employees of another car dealership, who saw the...

13 May 2013 911

Mother and unborn child die due to traffic accident injuries

Mother and unborn child die due to traffic accident injuries

A pregnant woman and her unborn child are Aruba's 5th and 6th 2013 traffic casualties. The woman was seven months pregnant at the time of the accident and despite all...

11 Apr 2013 911

Tourist detained for unruly behavior, ruining DJ equipment

Tourist detained for unruly behavior, ruining DJ equipment

Saturday in the early morning hours a tourist ruined the DJ equipment at a nightclub at The Village, when she decided to drench the DJ inside the booth. The costly...

06 Apr 2013 911

Fourth traffic casualty for 2013

Fourth traffic casualty for 2013

Fabiano Tromp passed away at the hospital Friday in the early morning hours, after he was hit by a car in the area of the Roman Catholic Church in Oranjestad...

06 Apr 2013 911

Police chase ends in accident

Police chase ends in accident

Thursday afternoon suspects trying to flee from police caused an accident on the Mahuma/Santa Marta/Sero Biento road, when they lost control and collided with their car in a streetlight post.

05 Apr 2013 911

Rubio Petrochi detained for robberies

Rubio Petrochi detained for robberies

Thursday night the police's K-9 team accompanied police to a home frequented by Rubio Petrochi, seeking to detain him for different robberies. He is known as a thief, he has...

05 Apr 2013 911

Temasek would not join Silver Lake for Dell buyout: source

Temasek would not join Silver Lake for Dell buyout: source

  Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd is not interested in investing in Dell Inc as part of a consortium led by private equity firm Silver Lake...

17 Jan 2013 Technology

Amazon holiday results to show sales tax impact

Amazon holiday results to show sales tax impact

Acting as a tax collector may have hurt Amazon.com, Inc's holiday sales analysts and industry executives said, but they expect to know more when the internet retailer...

17 Jan 2013 Technology

EU to make antitrust charges against Samsung soon

EU to make antitrust charges against Samsung soon

The European Commission is set to charge South Korean electronics group Samsung in an antitrust patent case, the European Union's competition chief Joaquin Almunia said on Thursday.

20 Dec 2012 Technology

Patent agency rejects Apple "pinch-to-zoom" patent in initial ruling

Patent agency rejects Apple

  U.S. patent authorities rejected Apple Inc's key "pinch-to-zoom" patent in an initial ruling, the second setback in less than two months for the iPhone maker in its...

20 Dec 2012 Technology

McAfee says will not return to Belize, willing to talk to police

McAfee says will not return to Belize, willing to talk to police

  U.S. software pioneer John McAfee said that he will not return to Belize where police want to question him about a murder case, but that he is ...

14 Dec 2012 Technology

Apple falls on lower shipment forecasts, muted China debut

Apple falls on lower shipment forecasts, muted China debut

Apple Inc shares fell 3.9 percent on Friday after the iPhone 5 debuted in China to a cool reception and two analysts cut shipment forecasts.

14 Dec 2012 Technology

Nokia Siemens to close German services unit: sources

Nokia Siemens to close German services unit: sources

Nokia Siemens Networks' (NSN) German services unit faces closure and 1,000 jobs are at risk as Nokia and Siemens shake up the joint venture, two sources said.

04 Dec 2012 Technology

Yahoo acquires video chat startup company

Yahoo acquires video chat startup company

Yahoo Inc said it acquired a five-person video chat company on Tuesday, the second deal by new Chief Executive Marissa Mayer to bolster Yahoo's mobile capabilities.

04 Dec 2012 Technology

Prime Minister Mike Eman and his wife visit senior citizens homes for Mother’s Day

Prime Minister Mike Eman and his wife visit senior citizens homes for Mother's Day

It has become a tradition for Prime Minister Mike Eman to visit the local senior citizens homes for Mother’s Day. Accompanied by his wife Doina and a typical music band,...

13 May 2013 Politics

Netherlands and Aruba sign agreement for assistance in finding lower interest loans on international market

Netherlands and Aruba sign agreement for assistance in finding lower interest loans on international market

The Aruba government has signed an agreement with the Dutch government, in which the Dutch government confirmed its commitment to helping Aruba find loans with lower interest rates on...

29 Mar 2013 Politics

Guilfred Besaril has officially joined the MEP

Guilfred Besaril has officially joined the MEP

Wednesday afternoon during a press conference, Aruba's largest opposition announced that the former police labor union leader, Guilfred Besaril has joined the party as a candidate. The announcement was made...

14 Mar 2013 Politics

Minister of Tourism and Labor: Happy that Ritz Carlton will generate 500 jobs

Minister of Tourism and Labor: Happy that Ritz Carlton will generate 500 jobs

Minister Otmar Oduber of Tourism and Labor met Wednesday morning with The Ritz Carlton's Vice President South-East U.S.A. for Caribbean Ritz Carlton Hotel, Mark Ferland to discuss details pertaining the...

14 Mar 2013 Politics

Aruba Tourism Minister and KLM airline satisfied with results

Aruba Tourism Minister and KLM airline satisfied with results

  On Friday Aruba Minister of Tourism Otmar Oduber, accompanied by Aruba Tourism Authority executives, met with KLM management in the Netherlands. Both parties expressed satisfaction with the results of the...

11 Mar 2013 Politics

Michelle Obama compliments Aruba and the minister of health and sport

Michelle Obama compliments Aruba and the minister of health and sport

  Minister of Health and Sport of Aruba, dr. Richard Visser was invited to attend "Building a Healthier Future", a conference organized by PHA, Partnership for a Healthier America, of which...

11 Mar 2013 Politics

Budget for 2013 approved by Council of Ministers

Budget for 2013 approved by Council of Ministers

Friday morning the Council of Ministers approved the island's 2013 Budget. The financial deficit of the budget for 2013 is projected to be 223 million Aruban Florin, which is a...

02 Mar 2013 Politics

Lainda Westerhof retires from Parliament

Lainda Westerhof retires from Parliament

Member of Parliament Lainda Westerhof (AVP) has decided to retire from Parliament. This after she was the first candidate of the AVP party to launch her personal campaign slogan and...

23 Feb 2013 Politics

Investigators questioning Gandelman Jewelers robbery suspect

Investigators questioning Gandelman Jewelers robbery suspect

Shurendy C.L. Offerman will remain detained for the timebeing as a suspect in the Gandelman Jewelers robbery. He was born on Curacao and currently lives in the Netherlands.

27 May 2013 Court

Albert Landsmark sentenced for killing Derrick Koolman

Albert Landsmark sentenced for killing Derrick Koolman

The court ruled this week that Albert Landsmark is guilty of murdering Derrick Koolman in front of Julio's Bar in San Nicolas on February 5, 2012. He was sentenced to...

19 Jan 2013 Court

Two of five women remain in detention for beating and biting another woman

Two of five women remain in detention for beating and biting another woman

A few days ago five women got into a fight over a man who lives in the Netherlands. Two of the women were underage. Apparently the victim had initiated the...

04 Jan 2013 Court

Former tourism minister called to appear before judge

Former tourism minister called to appear before judge

Aruba's former tourism minister, at present a member of parliament for the largest opposition party MEP, Eddie Briesen has to appear before the court in January 2013. He is being...

29 Nov 2012 Court

Murderer James Murray denied request for release

Murderer James Murray denied request for release

Three Dutch judges evaluated a the request by James Murray for clemency and immediate release from prison and decided the murdered would remain imprisoned. James Murray is incarcerated at KIA...

24 Sep 2012 Court

In Lotto investigation: prolongation requested of Endy Croes' detention

In Lotto investigation: prolongation requested of Endy Croes' detention

Former Lotto pa Deporte Director Endy Croes was detained this week in an investigation into situations that were not legally responsible during his directorship of the island's sport lotto. The...

14 Apr 2012 Court

Police officer suspected of involvement in robbery detained

Police officer suspected of involvement in robbery detained

The detention of the police officer (A.W.), who works at the San Nicolas precinct, has been prolonged. The officer recently became a member of the police force and Internal Affairs...

14 Apr 2012 Court

Public Prosecutor to appeal release of DUI chauffuer in accident leaving two marines dead

Public Prosecutor to appeal release of DUI chauffuer in accident leaving two marines dead

Wednesday afternoon a judge ordered the release of a Dutch marine who was the driver of the car in a tragic accident which resulted in the death of two...

11 Apr 2012 Court

Honoring at Marriot Surf Club

Honoring at Marriot Surf Club

Mr. and Mrs. William and Deborah Erchick were recently honored as Distinguished Visitors due to their 10th consecutive visit to Aruba. Ms. Marouska Heyliger representing the Aruba Tourism Authority conducted the ceremony...

24 Apr 2015 Social

The One-Of-A-Kind Aruba Reusable Bag is Back in Stock

The One-Of-A-Kind Aruba Reusable Bag is Back in Stock

The Aruba Reusable Bag has been developed by Arubans for Aruba, as a new eco-fashion design concept. It sold out within a couple of weeks in the beginning of the...

01 Dec 2014 Social

Aruba Tourism Authority honored a group of loyal visitors at Holiday Inn

Aruba Tourism Authority honored a group of loyal visitors at Holiday Inn

Recently, Ms. Darline S. de Cuba honored loyal guests a Goodwill Ambassadors visitors. The symbolic honorary title is presented in the name of the Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation...

20 Nov 2014 Social

The Radisson Aruba Resort, Casino & Spa celebrates International Women’s Day

The Radisson Aruba Resort, Casino & Spa celebrates International Women's Day

Each year, the Radisson Aruba Resort In light of International Women’s Day, the Radisson Aruba Resort, Casino & Spa organized a special celebration, featuring 125 female employees.

20 Mar 2014 Social

At Diamonds International’s Holiday Shopping evening, a true love story unfolds

At Diamonds International's Holiday Shopping evening, a true love story unfolds

On December 5th Diamonds International together with invited guests, celebrated in an evening of holiday festivity and indulgent luxury-shopping. For the month of December, Diamonds International has invited all local...

12 Dec 2013 Social

Ladies & Gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba received their ServSafe certification

Ladies & Gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba received their ServSafe certification

Recently the ladies and gentlemen of the prestigious hotel were invited at The Divi Phoenix sunset  garden ballroom for a nice ceremony, where several Food and Beverage employees from different...

05 Dec 2013 Social

Taxi drivers received a warm welcome at The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba

Taxi drivers received a warm welcome at The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba

  Tuesday November 26, The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba invited all taxi drivers to the prestigious hotel. Every taxi driver received a nice gift and were also offered a tour in the hotel...

27 Nov 2013 Social

At the Links at Divi Aruba 2013 Rotary Golf Tournament Raises Funds for Charity

At the Links at Divi Aruba 2013 Rotary Golf Tournament Raises Funds for Charity

Members of the Rotary International Club of Aruba announced the start of the annual Rotary Golf Tournament, a sold-out event at the Links at Divi Aruba, on Saturday.

26 Nov 2013 Social

Spanish debt sale lifts euro, German bon

Spanish debt sale lifts euro, German bonds ease

The euro jumped against the dollar and yen on Thursday and safe-haven German bond prices fell as signs of strong demand at a Spanish debt auction lifted ...

17 Jan 2013 Financial

Wall Street set to gain on eBay results,

Wall Street set to gain on eBay results, rosy data

Wall Street was set to open higher on Thursday after better-than-expected results from online marketplace eBay (EBAY.O) and as data showed first-time claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a five-year...

17 Jan 2013 Financial

Under pressure from Abe, Bank of Japan b

Under pressure from Abe, Bank of Japan boosts stimulus again

  The Bank of Japan delivered its third shot of monetary stimulus in four months on Thursday, in a prelude to more aggressive action next year as it faces ...

20 Dec 2012 Financial

Stock futures flat amid "fiscal cliff" u

Stock futures flat amid

  Stock index futures were flat on Thursday amid uncertainty over U.S. fiscal negotiations, as President Barack Obama threatened to veto a controversial Republican plan, suggesting a deal wouldn't...

20 Dec 2012 Financial

Wall Street drops as Apple falls, "cliff

Wall Street drops as Apple falls, "cliff" looms

Stocks fell on Friday, with the Nasdaq weighed down by another drop in shares of Apple, and as the overhang of "fiscal cliff" negotiations kept buying to a premium.

14 Dec 2012 Financial

Odds rise for "fiscal cliff" fight enter

Odds rise for

The "fiscal cliff" impasse is raising the odds that Congress will fail to meet a year-end deadline to avert steep tax hikes and budget cuts that could ...

14 Dec 2012 Financial

Wall Street flat on lack of "fiscal clif

Wall Street flat on lack of

  Stocks fluctuated between small gains and losses on Tuesday after remarks by President Barack Obama on budget talks dented optimism a solution could be found to prevent...

04 Dec 2012 Financial

Fiscal cliff pressures stocks; euro near

Fiscal cliff pressures stocks; euro near seven-week high

U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors fretted about Washington's ability to avoid a year-end budget crisis, but a Greek plan to buy back debt...

04 Dec 2012 Financial

First Miss Teen Aruba International 2013 presentation scheduled for March 23

First Miss Teen Aruba International 2013 presentation scheduled for March 23

GLW Foundation announces that the first activity for the 2013 Miss Teen Aruba International pageant has been scheduled for March 23. The competition includes extensive preparations, with many educational seminars...

22 Feb 2013 Entertainment

The 13th Soul Beach Music Festival takes place May 22-27

The 13th Soul Beach Music Festival takes place May 22-27

Aruba Soul Beach Music Festival and Aruba Tourism Authority announced the schedule for the Memorial Day weekend, May 22-27, 2013 event this week.

20 Feb 2013 Entertainment

Ceelo Green and world series mvp Pablo Sandoval headline judges panel for 2012 miss universe® competition live

Ceelo Green and world series mvp Pablo Sandoval headline judges panel for 2012 miss universe® competition live december 19 on NBC

NBC, Donald J. Trump and Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, announced today the celebrity judges for the 2012 MISS UNIVERSE® Competition, which will...

13 Dec 2012 Entertainment

Kristen Stewart chooses Louis Vuitton for her first Twilight Breaking Dawn Part 2 Red Carpet premiere

Kristen Stewart chooses Louis Vuitton for her first Twilight Breaking Dawn Part 2 Red Carpet premiere

  Kristen Stewart stepped out in amazing style for her first premiere Red Carpet appearance wearing a Louis Vuitton spring-summer 2013 look on October 24 at the Kumamo Shrine in Japan.

16 Nov 2012 Entertainment

Larisa Leeuwe is Miss Aruba 2012

Larisa Leeuwe is Miss Aruba 2012

Sunday evening at Alhambra Ballrooom, Larisa Ana Maria Leeuwe was chosen Miss Aruba 2012. Michelle Motta was elected her runner up. Larisa will represent Aruba at next year’s Miss World...

06 Nov 2012 Entertainment

Liza Helder is Miss Universe Aruba 2012

Liza Helder is Miss Universe Aruba 2012

On Thursday Liza Helder was crowned Miss Universe Aruba at Fusion at Alhambra Mall by Minister of Tourism, Transport and Labor, Otmar Oduber. She will be representing Aruba at the...

06 Oct 2012 Entertainment

First Aruba Art Biennale welcomes Rene Francisco Rodriguez

First Aruba Art Biennale welcomes Rene Francisco Rodriguez

Currently visiting Aruba for the island’s first contemporary art biennale is Cuban artist Rene Franciso Rodriguez. He is an art teacher with the Instituto Superior de Arte of Havana, Cuba...

24 Sep 2012 Entertainment

Welcome cocktail img fashion new york y aruba in style fashion group

Welcome cocktail img fashion new york y aruba in style fashion group

On friday august 24th, one of the  proud sponsor of ARUBA IN STYLE 2012, Pure Beach was honored to host the management and production executive staff of IMG...

27 Aug 2012 Entertainment

Team Aruba Stays on top at Canceled Georgia Drags

Team Aruba Stays on top at Canceled Georgia Drags

After taking the pole in their first lap down the track at the ADRL Georgia Drags VII, Team Aruba was amped for the weekend of racing. Through three rounds...

16 Apr 2013 World

Boston police are investigating whether a third explosion, at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library, is con

Boston police are investigating whether a third explosion, at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library, is connected to Monday's two bombings at the Boston Marathon, Police Commissioner Ed Davis said

Blasts near the finish line of the Boston Marathon killed two people and injured at least 28 others, Boston police said. The marathon itself, on its Facebook page, referred...

15 Apr 2013 World

Team Aruba Tops XPS Field, Earns First Event #1 Qualifying Spot

Team Aruba Tops XPS Field, Earns First Event #1 Qualifying Spot

A strong list of entrants pulled into South Georgia Motorsports Park for the ADRL Georgia Drags VII. Former champions, notable top ten competitors and rising stars were all vying...

14 Apr 2013 World

Introducing the new CHATA Board for the year 2013/2014! Special thanks to its members!

Introducing the new CHATA Board for the year 2013/2014! Special thanks to its members!

Yesterday (April 10, 2013), the Members of CHATA elected their new Board of Directors. This took place at Hilton Curacao during the Annual General Meeting. The general meeting is the...

Comments 11 Apr 2013 World

American Airlines aircraft with new design lands for first time on Aruba

American Airlines aircraft with new design lands for first time on Aruba

Some time ago American Airlines launched their new branding and Sunday evening for the first time one of the company's aircraft with the new design landed and stayed overnight on...

Comments 29 Mar 2013 World

Aruba's Anouk Eman wins bronze at Collegiate Synchronized Swimming Championships

Aruba's Anouk Eman wins bronze at Collegiate Synchronized Swimming Championships

Presently studying and training at Lindenwood University  in the U.S.A., Anouk Eman, who has always been among the top synchronized swimmers on Aruba, is now excelling in the U.S. as well.

Comments 29 Mar 2013 World

iTV Canal 49 and 24ora.com are LIVE from Arubadag 2013

iTV Canal 49 and 24ora.com are LIVE from Arubadag 2013

On the Sunday before or after Aruba's Anthem and Flag Day, this national holiday is also celebrated in the Netherlands with dance, music and food from the island. This year's...

Comments 23 Mar 2013 World

Arubadag will be celebrated in The Netherlands on March 24

Arubadag will be celebrated in The Netherlands on March 24

On March 24, Arubans and friends of Aruba will celebrate Arubadag (Arubaday) at Home Boxx in Nieuwegein. Anthem and Flag Day is celebrated on Aruba on March 18 and is a...

Comments 16 Mar 2013 World

